Motorists facing sightline difficulties along rural south Longford road

Motorists travelling along a busy stretch of roadway outside Ballymahon are facing increasing sightline difficulties, a meeting heard last week.
Local authority officials have been asked to consider adopting a low cost safety scheme along the L52341 at Darogue after road safety concerns were expressed by Cllr Pat O'Toole.
He said a growing number of road users were now travelling along the route and were having to contend with a “very high hedge” as well as a ditch in navigating an increasingly challenging junction along the route.
“It (road) connects Darogue to Gurteen and Ledwithstown and then on to Newtowncashel,” he said.
“There are people living in a cul de sac along the road who nearly have to creep out into the middle of the road to see if there is anything coming from the right.”
