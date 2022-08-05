BREAKING: Two men arrested and plane seized in Longford as gardaí recover almost €8.5m of cocaine

Two men are in garda custody and a private plane has been seized after gardaí seized almost €8.5m worth of cocaine which was flown into Co Longford.

Approximately 120 kilogrammes of cocaine with an estimated street value of €8.4m was recovered along with several communications devices after two cars were stopped at two different locations in the Lough Owel area Co Westmeath.

Follow up searches were conducted at residential premises in Naas, Co Kildare and Waterford City, and at a commercial airfield in Co Longford where a light aircraft has been seized.

Two men, aged 54 and 40 years, were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking contrary to section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977 and are currently detained, pursuant to the provisions of section 2 of Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at Ashbourne Garda Station, Dublin.

Following the operation Assistant Commissioner Justin Kelly, the Head of Organised and Serious Crime said: " This operation has prevented a considerable quantity of dangerous drugs from making it onto our streets and causing significant harm to our communities. An Garda Síochána is committed, under Operation Tara, to disrupting and dismantling the organised criminal networks who profit from drug trafficking and impact so negatively on our societ

54 and 40 years, were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking contrary to section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977 and are currently detained, pursuant to the provisions of section 2 of Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at Ashbourne Garda Station, Dublin.

Following the operation Assistant Commissioner Justin Kelly, the Head of Organised and Serious Crime said " This operation has prevented a considerable quantity of dangerous drugs from making it onto our streets and causing significant harm to our communities. An Garda Síochána is committed, under Operation Tara, to disrupting and dismantling the organised criminal networks who profit from drug trafficking and impact so negatively on our societ