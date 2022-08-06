Approval for next planning phase of North Longford Urban Greenway

Members of Granard Municipal district have approved the next stage in the development of the Granard Urban Greenway.
The planning process of the project, which started back in December 2020, has steadily progressed in the last couple of years.
The project includes a three-metre wide path as well as a bridge and fencing for the looped path for walkers and cyclists which links the GAA complex to the R194 through the townlands of Rathcronan and Higginstown.
Granard Municipal District is taking a coordinated approach to the walks and trails in the area including the Longford Rebel Trail, the Three Provinces trail and Leebeen Park to Cairn Hill.
Construction of 2.2km greenway path, includes bridge and fencing through the forestry to accommodate pedestrians and cyclists.
