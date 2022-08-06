Search

06 Aug 2022

Public lighting concerns over newly refurbished Longford community facility

Public lighting concerns over newly refurbished Longford community facility

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

06 Aug 2022 10:33 AM

The recent state of the art refurbishment of a community hall in south Longford has sparked fresh appeals for improvements to public lighting around the new facility.

In a joint request tabled by Councillors Paul Ross and Mick Cahill, council chiefs were invited to consider erecting new lighting in front of Ballycloghan community hall.


The community centre was officially opened to the public at the beginning of last month after many months of painstaking behind the scenes work by members of Ballycloghan Carrickboy Development Association.


“I do have concerns over the lighting that is down there at the minute,” said Cllr Cahill.


“There is one light that comes on during mass times, but what we now have is a hall that is the centre of much activity and in the interests of public safety, the lighting that there needs to be improved.”


Cllr Ross followed suit, adding there was a need for the council to step in before the end of the summer when evenings begin to become noticeably darker.
“There is existing lights in place that is run by the church but there needs to be additional lights put in at the lower end of the car park,” he said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media