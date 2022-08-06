Search

06 Aug 2022

Longford trio to stand trial on violent disorder charge

Thomas Lyons

06 Aug 2022 12:33 PM

Three men charged with violent disorder will have the case against them heard in the Circuit Court in October. A fourth man charged in connection with the matter will be served with the book of evidence against him in September.
John Keenan (28) of 37 Palace Crescent Longford, Michael Ward (33) 30 Palace Crescent, Ardnacassa, Longford, David Joyce (26) of 35 Palace Crescent Ardnacassa and Martin Keenan (32) of 81 Ard Na Cassa Avenue Longford were before Judge Bernadette Owens as a result of a incident on October 3, 2021


John Keenan was charged with possession of an article, iron bar, to endanger the life of Mary Nevin at 68 Grian Ard Ardnacassa, committing violent disorder with Martin Keenan, Michael Ward, David Joyce to put a person in fear, and criminally damaging a windows and doors belonging to Longford County Council.


Michael Ward was also charged with possession of an article, violent disorder and criminal damage. David Joyce was charged with criminal damage to the windows and doors of the council property and violet disorder.


Martin Keenan, who was also charged with violent disorder and criminal damage, was not in court because he was a close contact of a Covid case will return before the court on September 13 to be presented with the book of evidence against him.

Garda Vincent O'Leary gave evidence of serving the book of evidence to John Keenan, Michael Ward and David Joyce on the morning of the court sitting. Sergeant Enda Daly told the court that the Director of Pubic Prosecution was consenting to have the matter returned for triall at the next sitting of Longford Circuit Criminal court on October 4.


The three defendants were granted legal aid in the name of their solicitor, Brid Mimnagh, and one council. The court was told the that bail terms previously set out in the District court will be applied.


Judge Owens issued the three defendants with the alibi warning telling them they wished to provide an alibi they must inform the prosecution within 14 days. The matters were returned for trial in the Circuit Court on October 4.

