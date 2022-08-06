Ballymahon Day Centre Open Day

Sinead Hanley and Davida McGuinness

A fantastic day of entertainment celebrated the community spirit of Ballymahon as the local Day Centre held an Open Day. The event took place last Wednesday, July 27 beginning with mass said by Fr Liam Murray accompanied by three lovely musicians Geraldine Mc Lynn, Colette Kenny and Andrea Higgins.



This was followed on refreshments provided by the Rustic Inn with a raffle and music from John Gilmore and Sean Moran. The dance floor was thronged as those in attendance thoroughly enjoyed the music.



Breda Greaves, the centre coordinator, welcomed the huge crowd and told how the centre came about and its importance as a lifeline for the older generation in the town and the surrounding areas.



Ms Greaves outlined the journey and aims of the centre since since its establishment, development and the bright future it's looking forward to.



The centre coordinator told of the funding committed to the new build, the successful national application for a bus and other achievements enjoyed this year.



“Despite these enormous progressions, the greatest of all accomplishments is the supporting through and bringing safely back the clients since we reopened back in September 2021 after been closed for almost 18 months,” Ms Greaves said.

Since re-opened, Ballymahon Day Centre has had many enjoyable trips away as well as a range of activities and guest speakers.



Breda also thanked the board of management, stakeholders, staff and loyal volunteers for their continuous support towards the centre.



The day centre is located beside St Matthews church and is open Monday to Thursday for clients to attend if anyone would like any further information please contact the centre on 090 64 38445 or 086 1097682.