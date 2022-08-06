Search

06 Aug 2022

Man's distinctive facial hair leads to speeding charge being struck out, Longford court hears

Longford Courthouse.

Longford Courthouse

06 Aug 2022 9:33 PM

A defendant before Longford District Court avoided a speeding conviction thanks to his distinctive facial hair.

 

Alexandrs Baranovs of 8 Malple Driver, Roayl Canal, Mullingar, Westmeath faced a charge that on March 2, 2021 at Kilsallagh, Edgeworthstown he drove at 120kph in a 100kph zone.

The defendant's solicitor, Frank Gearty, told the Judge Bernadette Owens that the expanded picture taken by the speed detection van showed a clean shaven man, while his client had a distinctive long beard.

Mr Baranovs took to the witness box. He explained he was not driving on the date of the incident. Mr Gearty asked his client if his friend was behind the wheel in the picture from the Go Safe van: “Not my friend, just someone I know,” the defendant replied.

Mr Baranovs confirmed he gave permission to the other man to drive the vehicle and that man was insured. He made contact with Gardaí to nominate the other driver, but not with the appropriate authority. Judge Owens said there was a doubt about who was driving and she would have to strike the matter out.

