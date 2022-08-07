Search

Four year driving ban for Longford driver

Longford court house.

A mother of three detected driving without insurance on two occasions was banned from the road for four years at Longford District Court.


Amanda Kelly (29) of 15 Granada View, Granard, Longford entered a plea of guilty to charges that on March 29, 2021 and November 28, 2021 she used a mechanically propelled vehicle without insurance.


Sergeant Enda Daly said the March incident happened at Higginstown, Granard, at 12:30pm while the November incident was at Dublin St, Granard, 10:20am. The defendant had no valid insurance on either occasion and failed to produce the documents. Sg Daly said Kelly has three previous convictions for public order offences, but none for road traffic.


Solicitor Frank Gearty explained that his client was in a long term relationship and when it ended the car was left at the defendant's home. Mr Gearty said the insurance lapsed and his client, the mother of three children, got into the habit of taking the car when stuck.


Mr Gearty said Kelly had a previous good record in regard for her driving and stopped driving after the second detection.

Taking the facts into consideration Judge Owens imposed a fine of €250 and two year disqualification for the March offence and a further fine of €250 and a four year disqualification for the November offence. The defendant has eight months to enter a payment agreement.

