08 Aug 2022

Rural Longford laneways set for further €114k boost

Local Improvement Scheme funding in Longford has been increased to €465,000 after a further €114,000 was approved today

Reporter:

News Reporter

08 Aug 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Rural laneways across Co Longford are set for a near €120,000 upgrade as part of a government backed announcement, it was revealed today.

 

Fine Gael Oireachtas members Senator Micheàl Carrigy and Junior Housing Minister Peter Burke relayed how €114,000 was being provided under the State's Local Improvement Scheme by Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys.

It brings to €465,000 the total allocated to the county so far this year after just over €350,000 was approved by government chiefs.

Mr Burke said the funding formed part of a €22m overall package under the Government's 'Our Rural Future' plan 

“This extremely positive announcement will see our laneways and non-public roads in Longford receive improved access to homes, farms and outdoor amenities," he said.

“Prior to this news, Longford County Council consulted with local residents and landowners to identify road and laneway projects where works could start immediately and be completed this year.

“The funding provided by the Department will be complemented by a local financial contribution from landowners/households. There is a ceiling of €1,200 on the amount that any individual householder or landowner will be asked to contribute towards the cost.

Minister Heather Humphreys added: “The scheme provides substantial grant aid for the upgrade of these routes and assists homeowners with the costs. In many cases where there are multiple homes on a lane, neighbours will work together to draw down funding under the scheme."

 

“The Department of Rural and Community Development is now exactly five years old. I am proud during those five years my Department has provided over €100 million under the Local Improvement Scheme. That funding has delivered improvements on over 3,000 roads and laneways nationwide benefitting over 13,000 rural homes. The funding I am announcing today will see a further increase in those numbers with many more homeowners benefitting”, Minister Humphreys concluded.

News

