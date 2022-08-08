Deaths in Longford - Monday, August 8, 2022

Sean Considine, The Demesne, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in Mullingar Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, August 7, 2022 of Sean Considine, The Demesne, Longford town, retired member of An Garda Siochana.

Predeceased by his parents, daughter Dearbhla, son Donal and brother Paddy (UK). Sean will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, wife Rosa, daughters Brid (Keenan), Mary (Conway), Rosemary (Rowley) and sons Brendan, Sean, Eamonn, Adrian and Ronan, sisters Maura (Thurles), Alice (Dublin), Nonie (Thurles) and Margaret (Thurles), 19 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Tuesday, August 9 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Sean's funeral cortege will leave Glennon's Funeral Home on Wednesday morning, August 10 at 10.40am to arrive at St Mel's Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please go to http://www.longfordparish.com/

House strictly private please. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Hospice c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Rosemary O'Reilly (née McPhillips), Swan Lake House, Lough Gowna, Cavan / Longford



The death occurred, in the loving care of her family after a long illness bravely borne, on Monday, August 8, 2022 of Rosemary O’Reilly (nee McPhillips), Swan Lake House, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan and formerly Ardlougher, Ballinagh, beloved wife of the late Patrick Joseph, and sister of the late Andy.

Much loved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Marcella, sons Finian, Damien and Ronan, son-in-law Joe, daughters-in-law Mairead, Margaret and Martina, grandchildren Edward, Ronan, Karen, Aoife, Joseph, Ella, Robin, Daniel, Conor, Niall, Celene, Ruth and Avae, great-grandchildren Rian and Aelish, brothers Sean, Brendan, Anthony and sisters-in-law Ita, Bridie and Kathleen. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan, on Tuesday, August 9 from 5pm-7pm. Removal from her residence to the Church of the Holy Family, Loch Gowna, on Wednesday, August 10 for funeral Mass at 3pm and burial afterwards in the local cemetery. House strictly private. Family flowers only, please and donations in lieu, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, Cavan and the Irish Cancer Society Night Nurse Services.

Robert (Bob) Collier, Canberra, Australia

The death occurred, suddenly at Taghshinny, Colehill, Longford, whilst on holiday in Ireland, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 of Robert (Bob) Collier, Canberra, Australia.

A dear, kind, gentle and talented man most greatly loved and sorely missed by his family and friends Partner and husband to Mary over 45 years. Daddy/Dad of Bronwyn and Patrick and Father-in-Law to Rob GDB (Grand Daddy Bob)/Bob-Bob to Alexander, William, Thomas and Sophie Brother/Brother in Law of John and Marie and Dave and Eileen Proud Australian and Englishman and a great friend to the Irish community in Canberra. Fiddler of Irish music and Treasurer of Comhaltas Canberra. Go Rachadh a Dhia Leis.

Service and cremation at Cavan Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 1.30pm. The service can be viewed live using the following code. LCC22

Rosaleen Gaffney (née Kellegher), The Donahies, Dublin / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, in the care of AnovoCare Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, August 6, 2022 of Rosaleen Gaffney (nee Kellegher), The Donahies, Dublin and formerly of Ballinamore, Co Leitrim and late of Dublin Airport.

Reunited with her husband Michael (October 2021). Devoted mother to Francis, Declan, Michael, Rosamarie, Adrian and Brendan. Much loved nana to her grandchildren and great grandchild. Auntie Rosaleen will be fondly remembered by all her family members, friends and great neighbours. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Staffords Funeral Home, Golf Links Road, Portmarnock on Tuesday, August 9 from 2pm to 4pm. Removal to the Church of the Holy Trinity, Donaghmede on Wednesday morning, August 10 for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Balgriffin cemetery. A live stream of Rosaleen’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: https://holytrinityparish.ie/live/



Frances Devine, Phibsborough, Dublin / Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, at Fairview Community Unit, Fairview, Dublin, on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 of Frances Devine, Phibsborough, Dublin and formerly of Kiltruston, Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

Predeceased by her brother Raymond, sister Anne-Teresa and niece Orla Margaret. Frances will be sadly missed by her sister-in-law Mary, nephews, Cathal, Fintan, Fergal, David and their partners and children. Frances will also be deeply missed by her long time friends Jacinta Connolly and family, Grainne Maguire and family, Ann Cassidy, Garrett and Annetta and all her many friends from her working days, The Gallagher family, her many friends and neighbours on Cabra Road and Kitty and Peter. May Frances Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, August 10 at 10.30am in St Peter's Church, Phibsborough, followed by cremation at Glasnevin Crematorium. The Funeral Mass on Wednesday, August 10 at 10.30am can be viewed on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/phibsboro

The cremation service at 12 noon can be viewed on: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/glasnevin-cemetery

Pauline McCormack (née Masterson), Cranmore, Lower Road, Shankill, Dublin / Rathowen, Co Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, at her home surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, August 5, 2022 of Pauline McCormack (née Masterson) Cranmore, Lower Road, Shankill, Dublin 18, late of Rathowen, Co Westmeath.

Beloved wife of the late Peter and mother of the late Michael. Will be sadly missed by her loving children Patricia, Christine, Aine, Siobhan, Peter and Padraig, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Monday, August 8 at 11am in St Anne's Church, Shankill, followed by interment in Shanganagh Cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the parish webcam www.churchservices.tv/shankill May she rest in peace.

