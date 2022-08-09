Peace bond option explored in Longford violent disorder case

A proposal to deal with an incident of violent disorder by way of a peace bond was adjourned to a September sitting of Longford District Court to ascertain if it is the appropriate course of action.



Willie Joyce (51) Helen Joyce (50) and Lisa Joyce (27) all of 5 The Hollows, Longford faced charges stemming from an incident on April 12, 2021 at Farnagh, Longford. All three defendants were charged with committing an affray in that they threatened to use violence on John Robertson.



Solicitor John Quinn told the court his clients were willing to enter a guilty plea and enter a peace bond if the prosecution and the courts were amenable.



Sg Enda Daly said the proposal to deal with the matter by way of a peace bond would have to be flagged with prosecutors to determine if it was an option. Sg Daly explained that if there were any other issues the peace bond may not be an option.

Judge Bernadette Owens stated she would adjourn the matter to September 13 at which time the prosecution's position would be considered before the court decides the suitable way to deal with the matter.