Shock as gardaí thwart Longford €8.4m drugs drop

An image of the cocaine which was seized and below, the Cessna light aircraft which gardaí believe was used to fly in the drugs
The use of Abbeyshrule Aerodrome as a drugs drop point has been described as “shocking, but it's not surprising”.
Last Thursday a swoop by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) resulted in the arrest of two men and the impounding of the plane allegedly used to transport €8.4M worth of drugs.
The men at the centre of the largest drugs seizure in county Longford were denied bail at a special sitting of Mullingar District Court on Sunday.
Tim Gilchrist Jr (54), of Mavis Bank, Newrath Waterford, and Michal Luczak (41) of Primrose Avenue, Jigginstown, Naas, Kildare were charges in connection with €8.4M cocaine seizure at Abbeyshrule aerodrome.
It's believed the remote airfield was used by a transnational organised crime gang to land the substantial quantity of cocaine.
The plane is owned by a syndicate of mainly Longford based flying enthusiasts.
For more on this story, see this week's Longford Leader.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.