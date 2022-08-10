Search

10 Aug 2022

Shock as gardaí thwart Longford €8.4m drugs drop

Cocaine

An image of the cocaine which was seized and below, the Cessna light aircraft which gardaí believe was used to fly in the drugs

Reporter:

Thomas Lyons

10 Aug 2022 8:33 AM

Email:

thomas.lyons@longfordleader.ie

The use of Abbeyshrule Aerodrome as a drugs drop point has been described as “shocking, but it's not surprising”.

Last Thursday a swoop by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) resulted in the arrest of two men and the impounding of the plane allegedly used to transport €8.4M worth of drugs.

The men at the centre of the largest drugs seizure in county Longford were denied bail at a special sitting of Mullingar District Court on Sunday.

Tim Gilchrist Jr (54), of Mavis Bank, Newrath Waterford, and Michal Luczak (41) of Primrose Avenue, Jigginstown, Naas, Kildare were charges in connection with €8.4M cocaine seizure at Abbeyshrule aerodrome.

It's believed the remote airfield was used by a transnational organised crime gang to land the substantial quantity of cocaine.

The plane is owned by a syndicate of mainly Longford based flying enthusiasts.

For more on this story, see this week's Longford Leader.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media