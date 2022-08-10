Search

10 Aug 2022

Fleadh delight for Longford musicians

Fleadh

Button Accordion (15-18 agegroup) All-Ireland winner Aoibhinn Ni Loinsigh proudly holds her trophy at last week's Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Mullingar

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

10 Aug 2022 9:33 AM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@iconicnews.ie

Longford's musical fraternity is celebrating arguably its most successful Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann to date with two All-Ireland champions and over half a dozen other medal winners being crowned.

Aoibhinn Ni Loinsigh, CCÉ, John Dungan, Longford and Laoise Ní hÁinle, CCÉ, Joe Callaghan, Longford clinched All-Ireland glory in their respective Button Accordion (15-18 agegroup) and Irish Storytelling (15-18 agegroup) categories.

There were several other silver and bronze medal winners in a week long showcase which illustrated Longford's rich and deep-seated association with Irish traditional music.

Longford Comhaltas secretary Ann Mulligan said the week long affair could not have gone any better for Longford's next generation of traditional musicians.

Longford Co. Board CCÉ are very proud of all of our members who represented us at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann last week in Mullingar,” she said.

To read this story in full, see this week's Longford Leader.

