Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Michael Walsh, formerly Main Street, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, August 8, 2022 of Michael Walsh, formerly Main Street, Ballymahon, Longford (ex-publican). Predeceased by his wife Mary and daughter Catherine. Deeply regretted by his son Dermot, daughters Hilary, Miriam, Ann-Marie, Karol and Deirdre, grandchildren, sisters Mary (Donegan) and Helen (Kelly), brother Joseph, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence in Cloncallow (N39 N735) on Wednesday, August 10, from 5pm to 9pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, August 11 at 12 noon in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon. Burial will take place in Forgney Cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.



Sean Mulvihill, Taghshinny, Colehill, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in St Vincent's Hospital Dublin surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, August 8, 2022 of Sean Mulvihill, Taghshinny, Colehill, Longford. Predeceased by his brothers and sister, Tommy, Mattie, Frank and Lilly. Deeply regretted by his wife Rosita, sons John and Anthony, daughter Mary, his grandchildren, Declan, Sinead, Josephine, Peter, Christine, Jane and Colm, his great-grandchildren Bobby, Oscar and Cillian. His sister Kathleen (England), brother Tony (Coosan), sisters-in-law, Sheila and Agnes, brothers-in-law Sean, Seamus and Tommy, daughters-in-law, Geraldine and Denise and Mary's partner David, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday, August 11 from 4.30pm until 7.30pm. House private thereafter please. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carrickedmond, followed by burial in Abbeyshrule Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to the palliative care unit St Vincent's Hospital.

Sean Considine, The Demesne, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in Mullingar Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, August 7, 2022 of Sean Considine, The Demesne, Longford town, retired member of An Garda Siochana.

Predeceased by his parents, daughter Dearbhla, son Donal and brother Paddy (UK). Sean will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, wife Rosa, daughters Brid (Keenan), Mary (Conway), Rosemary (Rowley) and sons Brendan, Sean, Eamonn, Adrian and Ronan, sisters Maura (Thurles), Alice (Dublin), Nonie (Thurles) and Margaret (Thurles), 19 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Tuesday, August 9 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Sean's funeral cortege will leave Glennon's Funeral Home on Wednesday morning, August 10 at 10.40am to arrive at St Mel's Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please go to http://www.longfordparish.com/

House strictly private please. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Hospice c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Christina (Babs) Manning (née Broughan), Clonaboy, Rathowen, Co Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully at home in the loving care of her family in her 100th year, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 of Christina (Babs) Manning (nee Broughan), Clonaboy, Rathowen, Co Westmeath.

Predeceased by her beloved husband, William Joseph. Lovingly missed by her daughters Kitty (Elizabeth), Gerardine McKeown and Mary, sons Martin, Brian, Ian and Liam, daughters in law, sons in law, sister in law, her 24 adoring grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, large extended family, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her home on Thursday, August 11 from 2.30pm until 6pm followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Rathowen arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass Friday, August 12 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery, Edgeworthstown. The Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on this link https://youtu.be/nWtSpIQ8Jow

Rosemary O'Reilly (née McPhillips), Swan Lake House, Lough Gowna, Cavan / Longford



The death occurred, in the loving care of her family after a long illness bravely borne, on Monday, August 8, 2022 of Rosemary O’Reilly (nee McPhillips), Swan Lake House, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan and formerly Ardlougher, Ballinagh, beloved wife of the late Patrick Joseph, and sister of the late Andy.

Much loved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Marcella, sons Finian, Damien and Ronan, son-in-law Joe, daughters-in-law Mairead, Margaret and Martina, grandchildren Edward, Ronan, Karen, Aoife, Joseph, Ella, Robin, Daniel, Conor, Niall, Celene, Ruth and Avae, great-grandchildren Rian and Aelish, brothers Sean, Brendan, Anthony and sisters-in-law Ita, Bridie and Kathleen. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan, on Tuesday, August 9 from 5pm-7pm. Removal from her residence to the Church of the Holy Family, Loch Gowna, on Wednesday, August 10 for funeral Mass at 3pm and burial afterwards in the local cemetery. House strictly private. Family flowers only, please and donations in lieu, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, Cavan and the Irish Cancer Society Night Nurse Services.

Robert (Bob) Collier, Canberra, Australia



The death occurred, suddenly at Taghshinny, Colehill, Longford, whilst on holiday in Ireland, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 of Robert (Bob) Collier, Canberra, Australia.

A dear, kind, gentle and talented man most greatly loved and sorely missed by his family and friends Partner and husband to Mary over 45 years. Daddy/Dad of Bronwyn and Patrick and Father-in-Law to Rob GDB (Grand Daddy Bob)/Bob-Bob to Alexander, William, Thomas and Sophie Brother/Brother in Law of John and Marie and Dave and Eileen Proud Australian and Englishman and a great friend to the Irish community in Canberra. Fiddler of Irish music and Treasurer of Comhaltas Canberra. Go Rachadh a Dhia Leis.

Service and cremation at Cavan Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 1.30pm. The service can be viewed live using the following code. LCC22

Brigid McGrath (née Foley), Yonkers, New York and formerly Corlouglin, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

The death occurred in New York on Saturday, March 20, 2021 of Brigid McGrath (née Foley) of Yonkers, New York and formerly Corlouglin, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim.

Born on February 12, 1947 to Patrick & Mary Kate Foley. Preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Patrick Vincent, and her siblings, Thomas Foley, Patrick Foley, Mary Burke, and Stella Foley. Loving mother of Breda and Noeleen. Beloved grandmother of Erik, Alyson and Charles. Loving sister of Philomena (Flynn) Leitrim Village and Vincent Foley, Drumshanbo, and sister-in-law of Rosemarie. Cherished aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 11am. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Drumshanbo Parish Facebook. Brigid will be laid to rest beside her late husband in Killala Cemetery, Killala, Co Mayo on August 16, 2022.

Rosaleen Gaffney (née Kellegher), The Donahies, Dublin / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, in the care of AnovoCare Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, August 6, 2022 of Rosaleen Gaffney (nee Kellegher), The Donahies, Dublin and formerly of Ballinamore, Co Leitrim and late of Dublin Airport.

Reunited with her husband Michael (October 2021). Devoted mother to Francis, Declan, Michael, Rosamarie, Adrian and Brendan. Much loved nana to her grandchildren and great grandchild. Auntie Rosaleen will be fondly remembered by all her family members, friends and great neighbours. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Staffords Funeral Home, Golf Links Road, Portmarnock on Tuesday, August 9 from 2pm to 4pm. Removal to the Church of the Holy Trinity, Donaghmede on Wednesday morning, August 10 for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Balgriffin cemetery. A live stream of Rosaleen’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: https://holytrinityparish.ie/live/



Frances Devine, Phibsborough, Dublin / Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, at Fairview Community Unit, Fairview, Dublin, on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 of Frances Devine, Phibsborough, Dublin and formerly of Kiltruston, Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

Predeceased by her brother Raymond, sister Anne-Teresa and niece Orla Margaret. Frances will be sadly missed by her sister-in-law Mary, nephews, Cathal, Fintan, Fergal, David and their partners and children. Frances will also be deeply missed by her long time friends Jacinta Connolly and family, Grainne Maguire and family, Ann Cassidy, Garrett and Annetta and all her many friends from her working days, The Gallagher family, her many friends and neighbours on Cabra Road and Kitty and Peter. May Frances Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, August 10 at 10.30am in St Peter's Church, Phibsborough, followed by cremation at Glasnevin Crematorium. The Funeral Mass on Wednesday, August 10 at 10.30am can be viewed on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/phibsboro

The cremation service at 12 noon can be viewed on: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/glasnevin-cemetery

