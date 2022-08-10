PICTURES | Fantastic Longford and Leitrim support for Little Heroes Charity Motorbike Run for Billie

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery

The third Little Heroes Charity Motorbike Run was organised recently to assist a very special young lady. Billie Smith is a six year old girl with “osteogenesis imperfecta” also known as brittle bone disease.

We hope you enjoy this selection of photographs captured by Shelley Corcoran as participants gathered at the Copper Still, Dromod and don't forget to tag and share with your friends! READ MORE BELOW PHOTO

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery

Billie's bones can break and fracture at any time and requires special care and attention.

Carer Ann Reynolds approached Little Heroes organiser, Glenn Campbell, about running this year's event in aid of Billie. The condition is one shared by Adam King who came to prominence when he appeared on the Late Late Toy Show offering “A Hug For You” to the nation.

Billy has many challenges in her life. As well as osteogenesis imperfecta she has to cope with sleep apnoea, profound hearing loss and difficulties regulating her blood sugar levels:

“She is the most fabulous child. When I first started working with her she had about five words, now she 1,005. She is a real talker, an entertainer. She is a joy to be around,” Ann said.

Glenn Campbell is one of the forces behind the Little Heroes Charity Motorbike Run: “I met with Ann and she asked about doing the fundraiser for Billie.

“When I met Billie I said there is no question about this, we are going to help out in any way we can."

The third Little Heroes Charity Motorbike Run took place on Sunday, July 24.

Glenn said after the event, "We're so pleased to say that we have reached our achievement of getting Billie her chair. Thank you all so much again. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everybody who donated spot prizes, vouchers and the volunteers. Your help is so appreciated, thank you, and your generosity is gratefully appreciated.

"I'd like to thank Derek Hunt and his staff in the Copper Still, without them this would not have been possible. I'd also like to thank Cathal Quinn of Quinn's bar, Drumlish for hosting on Bank Holiday Monday when we did complete the run."