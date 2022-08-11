Longford man fined for refusing to remove tinted stickers from car

A young driver who refused to take window tinting stickers off his car windows was fined €250 at Longford District court
Keith Gray (23) of Killenatruan, Killoe, Longford was before the court for an alleged breach of the road traffic regulations.
The defendant faced a charge that on November 27, 2021 at Church Street, Longford he drove while all the glass and and safety glass was not kept clear of inessential objects of stickers as required by article 34 (2) (B) of the road traffic regulations.
Garda Aidan Lenehan told the court that on the date of the offence he stopped a red VW Golf which had the front seat windows blacked out with window tinting stickers. The officer gave the driver the opportunity to remove the stickers, but he refused to do so. Garda Lenehan said he cautioned the driver the previous July.
Noting the the defendant had no previous convictions, Judge Bernadette Owens imposed a fine of €250, giving Gray four months to pay.
