11 Aug 2022

Hugely respected Longford couple celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

Tony and Maeve Flaherty

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

11 Aug 2022 1:33 PM

Tony and Maeve Flaherty from Bannon Terrace, Longford town who celebrated their 60th wedding Anniversary on Saturday, August 6.

 

Both, who a are very well known couple, are residents in Laurel Lodge nursing home at the moment.

They are parents to 4 children. They have 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Tony has been well known in the music business for the last 70 years and Maeve comes from the well known Devlin family in Longford.

We would like to wish them a very happy anniversary and best wishes for years to come

