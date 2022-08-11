Hugely respected Longford couple celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

Tony and Maeve Flaherty
Tony and Maeve Flaherty from Bannon Terrace, Longford town who celebrated their 60th wedding Anniversary on Saturday, August 6.
Both, who a are very well known couple, are residents in Laurel Lodge nursing home at the moment.
They are parents to 4 children. They have 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Tony has been well known in the music business for the last 70 years and Maeve comes from the well known Devlin family in Longford.
We would like to wish them a very happy anniversary and best wishes for years to come
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.