11 Aug 2022

Longford rows in behind Mary's Meals ‘Step by Step to feed the next child’ walk

Mary's Meals

Louis Herterich, Chris Devlin, Gabrielle Devine, Dolores Kiernan, Paul Brady, Joe Flaherty, Martina Cooney, John Pridmore, Rose Bohan, Imelda Flanagan, Patricia Friel, Patrick Molihan & Frank Kiernan

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

11 Aug 2022 2:33 PM

This year, the Mary’s Meals annual walk, which is the main countrywide fundraiser, has set out from six locations around Ireland, most of them walking over 200 KM from August 7 and they will reach Knock on August 15.

The Longford members of Mary’s Meals started their step by step walk to feed as many children as they possibly can on Sunday, August 7.

The group sets out at 7pm from St John’s Church, walking up the Battery Road, onto the by-pass towards Abbotts roundabout, back towards the Mall and exiting again at St John’s Church onto the Battery Road again.

All are welcome to join with the group and as they walk, they will collect any donations on the way.

There are walks everywhere throughout Ireland so if you miss Longford you will find walks all over the country.

On Friday, August 12, Longford Mary’s Meals will welcome all the walkers as they join together from different parts of Ireland, they will be coming into Longford via the Royal Canal walkway, where we will welcome them in the true Longford fashion at Louis Heterichs’ Pig Market Lane for light refreshments and entertainment.

Chairperson of the Longford Branch of Mary's Meals Dolores Kiernan outlined, “Each year we can see more and more people taking part in our local walk and our national walks as we try to continue to feed more and more children in 20 countries across Africa, Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe and the Caribbean. It is a school based feeding programmed in some of the most challenging communities in the world.

“On Saturday, August 13 after 8am Mass in St Mel’s Cathedral, the walkers will continue their walk to reach Knock Shrine for August 15.

“If you see them along the road give them a bit of encouragement by tooting at them or even better give them a donation as they walk along the way.”

Mrs Kiernan expressed sincere thanks to everyone who have helped Longford Mary’s Meals during this year, be it the car raffle, the Colmcille Tractor Run and now the National Walk.

She added, “Every penny is feeding these children. There are so many to thank that it would be impossible to thank you individually but some children are not going hungry this day because of your generosity, we are striving to ensure every child does not go hungry anywhere in the world and with your help we will achieve that aim.”

Visit www.marymeals.ie or contact 086 0405621 for more details.

