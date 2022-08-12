Center Parcs lodge application for major expansion of Longford Forest

Center Parcs has lodged a pre-planning application with Longford County council to extend their operation.

Currently, Longford Forest accommodates up to 2,500 guest in its 466 self-catering lodges and 30 apartments.

The holiday villages has sought permission to increase the number of units and services provided with a major extension to its facilities in Newcastle Wood.

The application to the planning department of Longford County Council covers 198 new lodges located in three zones. This will comprise of 56 two-bedroom lodges, 105 three-bedroom lodges, 32 four-bedroom lodges, one five-bedroom lodge, and four six-bedroom lodges.

The application also covers external sauna or pods associated with specific lodges, coffee shop, lakeside restaurant, energy centre, staff welfare and storage building.

The plans submitted cover two remote housekeeping stores, extensions and alterations to existing commercial retail and leisure buildings. The alterations include extensions to housekeeping and technical services, extension to existing Aqua Sauna spa facility (to include new treatment rooms and treetop sauna) the extension of the existing Sub-Tropical Swimming Paradise, Sports Hall, Village Centre restaurants, Huck's restaurant, Cara's restaurant, Sports Café restaurant and Bella Italia restaurant.

A district heating system, solar panels, wastewater treatment plant, car park, the provision of electrical vehicle charging points and cycle parking are also included in the planning application.

Last month the holiday firm confirmed that over one million people have visited Longford forest since it opened in August of 2019.

In May of this year the operators of Center Parcs posted recorded pre-tax losses totalling €18.2m due to Covid-19 enforced shutdowns. The accounts for the 12 months to April 22, 2021 note that the popular destination remained closed to guests for a significant part of the financial year in line with Government advice.

As a result, revenue dropped to €10.8 million last year from €33.6 million in 2020. The accounts provided at the end of the opening quarter of this year disclose that the resort's Canadian headquartered owners, Brookfield, provided additional funding of €13.7m during the year to support the Longford enterprise.

The Center Parcs application was lodged last week with the planners indication a decision by September 29.