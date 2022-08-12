Search

12 Aug 2022

Longford's literary gurus light up Cruthú

Poetry and Dance

Poets; Rachel Masterson, Pauline Flood, Shelley Corcoran, Valerie Masters, Mary Kelly, Eileen Moynihan, Sharmaine Remo Gómez, Margaret Nohilly, Imelda Kilmurray and Mary Bhawnani

Reporter:

News Reporter

12 Aug 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

A number of up and coming local literary aficionados delivered some of their latest works at a poetry, music and dance evening as part of the recently held Cruthú Festival.

 

The event, held at BeWell, along Longford town’s Athlone Road, featured poets and members from the Peelo School of Dance under the expert guidance of Aimie Duignan.

The poems read that evening varied in theme and topic but with one of those including Imelda Kilmurray's on moving from Longford town to the countryside in Killoe:

Culchie
By Imelda Kilmurray

I believe I’m a “blow in”……
Cruckalissa is a far cry from the place I grew up,
The darkness is blinding,
No street lights to be seen,
Houses scattered among the wilderness.
The silence is deafening,
Except for the sound of the tractors
Cutting,
Baling,
Wrapping,
It’s all go.
It brings me back to my childhood visits to granny’s
Over the road in Clonee.
Running through the fields and
Eating sandwiches in the hay sheds
Back then I never imagined I’d settle in the country,
Life changes, as do we.

I haven’t abandoned my roots,
I have just split them in two,
So now I’m a CULCHIE
Cilleo Abú

