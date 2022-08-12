Deaths in Longford - Friday, August 12, 2022

Kathleen (Kate Ann) Moran (née Kirwan), Clonbeg, Legan, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore, surrounded by her loving family in her 90th year, on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 of Kathleen (Kate Ann) Moran (née Kirwan), Clonbeg, Legan, Longford. Predeceased by her beloved husband Jimmy, son John, granddaughter Lisa and daughter-in-law Linda.

Deeply regretted by her daughter Valerie, sons Seamus and Martin, sister Margaret Kirwan, brother Mike, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, carers, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home on Friday, August 12 from 2pm to 6pm. Removal on Friday to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Legan, for 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 13 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Abbeyshrule Cemetery.



Nicholas Coughlan, 20 Foxhall Crescent, Legan, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon, on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 of Nicholas Coughlan, 20 Foxhall Crescent, Legan, Longford and formerly of Waterford. Nicholas will be sadly missed and always loved by his heartbroken family, daughters Michaela, Nicola and Yana, sons-in-law Clive and Danny, daughter-in-law Shelley, grandchildren Jake and Shannon, great-grandchildren Masie-Jo and Leia, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

Always in our thoughts, forever in hearts. May he rest in Peace. A private cremation will take place.



Andy Cullen, Ballytrust, Loughduff, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully at The General Hospital, Cavan surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 of Andy Cullen, Ballytrust, Loughduff, Cavan. Predeceased by his wife Doreen, daughter Ciara and sister Rita. Sadly missed by his children Malachy, Kieran, Aodhagan, Jacinta and Emmet, sisters Mary B. Coggins, Kathy Donohoe, and Rosaleen Molloy, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing in Reilly's Funeral Home, Kilcogy (N39W1D6) on Thursday, August 11 from 6pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning, August 12 from the funeral home arriving at St Joseph's Church Loughduff for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Internment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Funeral cortege will travel via his home in Ballytrust, Corduff Cross, and Middletown Cross for anyone who wishes to stand along the route as a mark of respect. House Private.

Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Palliative care Cavan c/o the undertaker or any family member.



Sean Mulvihill, Taghshinny, Colehill, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in St Vincent's Hospital Dublin surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, August 8, 2022 of Sean Mulvihill, Taghshinny, Colehill, Longford. Predeceased by his brothers and sister, Tommy, Mattie, Frank and Lilly. Deeply regretted by his wife Rosita, sons John and Anthony, daughter Mary, his grandchildren, Declan, Sinead, Josephine, Peter, Christine, Jane and Colm, his great-grandchildren Bobby, Oscar and Cillian. His sister Kathleen (England), brother Tony (Coosan), sisters-in-law, Sheila and Agnes, brothers-in-law Sean, Seamus and Tommy, daughters-in-law, Geraldine and Denise and Mary's partner David, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday, August 11 from 4.30pm until 7.30pm. House private thereafter please. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carrickedmond, followed by burial in Abbeyshrule Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to the palliative care unit St Vincent's Hospital.

Christina (Babs) Manning (née Broughan), Clonaboy, Rathowen, Co Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully at home in the loving care of her family in her 100th year, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 of Christina (Babs) Manning (nee Broughan), Clonaboy, Rathowen, Co Westmeath.

Predeceased by her beloved husband, William Joseph. Lovingly missed by her daughters Kitty (Elizabeth), Gerardine McKeown and Mary, sons Martin, Brian, Ian and Liam, daughters in law, sons in law, sister in law, her 24 adoring grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, large extended family, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her home on Thursday, August 11 from 2.30pm until 6pm followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Rathowen arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass Friday, August 12 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery, Edgeworthstown. The Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on this link https://youtu.be/nWtSpIQ8Jow

Brigid McGrath (née Foley), Yonkers, New York and formerly Corlouglin, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

The death occurred in New York on Saturday, March 20, 2021 of Brigid McGrath (née Foley) of Yonkers, New York and formerly Corlouglin, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim.

Born on February 12, 1947 to Patrick & Mary Kate Foley. Preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Patrick Vincent, and her siblings, Thomas Foley, Patrick Foley, Mary Burke, and Stella Foley. Loving mother of Breda and Noeleen. Beloved grandmother of Erik, Alyson and Charles. Loving sister of Philomena (Flynn) Leitrim Village and Vincent Foley, Drumshanbo, and sister-in-law of Rosemarie. Cherished aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 11am. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Drumshanbo Parish Facebook. Brigid will be laid to rest beside her late husband in Killala Cemetery, Killala, Co Mayo on August 16, 2022.

