Search

13 Aug 2022

Death of popular former Longford Garda Superintendent

Death of popular former Longford Garda Superintendent

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

13 Aug 2022 10:33 AM

There was great sadness in Longford at the news of the death of the former Superintendent of An Garda Síochána Sean Considine.


Sean passed peacefully last Sunday in Mullingar Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in 1932 Sean recently celebrated his 90th birthday. He was 30 years retired from the post of Superintendent with Longford Gardaí. Sean was involved with many community and voluntary groups in Longford. A stalwart with the local community games throughout the 70s and 80s he had an abiding passion for all sports.


Sean's Garda career brought the Considine family to a number of locations before they settled in Longford. The 10 children followed in their parents footsteps in their community involvement.
Originally from Thurles in Tipperary his love of the football and hurling achievements of his native county were a source of great joy. In his later years Sean developed another passion in his love of gardening and DIY.


Politics was in the family blood. He was president of the local Fianna Fáil cumann, his father was a founding member if the Thurles cumann. Sean enjoyed good health up to his 90th year, and was very active.


In 2019 Sean's son Donal passed away just three and a half months after the passing of his daughter Dearbhla Cox, formerly of Clonbalt Woods.


Sean will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, wife Rosa, daughters Brid (Keenan), Mary (Conway), Rosemary (Rowley) and sons Brendan, Sean, Eamonn, Adrian and Ronan, sisters Maura (Thurles), Alice (Dublin), Nonie (Thurles) and Margaret (Thurles), 19 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.


The Longford Leader wish to extend their deepest sympathise to all the extended Considine family. May he rest in peace.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media