Man arrested in connection with fatal assault of a woman to appear in court
The man in his 30s arrested in connection with the fatal assault of a woman in her 20s in Athboy, County Meath, on Friday, August 12 has been charged and will appear before Trim District Court at 4:30pm on Saturday, August 13.
