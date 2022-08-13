LONGFORD HERITAGE WEEK: Eagerly awaited return of ‘Norman People’ to Knights and Conquests Heritage Centre

One of Longford's most innovative tourist attractions, Knights and Conquests Heritage Centre, Granard has a thrilling programme of events lined up to celebrate Heritage Week 2022.



Heritage Week is an annual nationwide set of hundreds of events organised by the Heritage Council in Ireland. They highlight Ireland's culture, history, gardens, and architecture and give visitors free access to landmarks that are either usually pay to enter or not open to the public.



National Heritage Week 2022 will take place from Saturday, August 13 to Sunday, August 21.

Knights and Conquests Heritage Centre host their much anticipated 'Norman People' event this Sunday, August 14. Déirdre Orme, manager of Knights and Conquests is eagerly awaiting the event to kickstart Heritage Week 2022 in Granard: “The Horsemen of Éire are all set to perform re-enactment on horseback, Catfire Forge are returning with their very popular crafts and there'll be Birds of Prey displays throughout the day.”



The annual celebration of culture will feature some new and interesting developments: “This year we're delighted to introduce Fingal Living Heritage Group who will help us recreate a Norman village.

The green is ready for battle and our entire parking lot will be transformed into a tented living history village for the day, with a variety of craftspeople on site.”



Visitors can enjoy Norman combat battles will take place at regular intervals throughout the day: “It's a Living History day for all. UCD Archaeology Graduates will be joining us to provide pop up archaeology digs and demonstrations,” Deirder told the Leader.



That 'living history' gives a flavour of bygone times: “Our dedicated team will be demonstrating a wattle and daub build, Norman cooking and shield walls throughout the day. We'll also be joined by actors straight of the set of 'Vikings Valhalla' as well as Vikings from Ballyduggan Living History settlement.”



This year, the Heritage Council events welcome the full return of in-person events, as well as continuing to showcase digital heritage projects, which proved so popular over the last two years.National Heritage Week 2022 is all about engaging with heritage to create a more resilient world, enhancing sustainability and biodiversity.



The gates will open at 12 noon and the day will continue to 5pm.