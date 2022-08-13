PICTURES | Style and glamour galore as Ballymahon Vocational School students dance the night away at graduation ball

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery
Graduation season is in full swing for Longford secondary schools and the students of Ballymahon Vocational School stepped out in style and glamour and danced the night away at their recent grad ball.
We hope you enjoy this selection of photographs captured by Shelley Corcoran and don't forget to tag and share with your friends!
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.