Longford couple bidding for glory in Ireland's Strongest Man and Woman events

Jack Harkin and Jade Hoare
Longford couple Jack Harkin and Jade Hoare will be bidding for glory in the Ireland's Strongest Man and Woman events which take place in Markets Field Stadium, Limerick on Sunday, August 14.
Limericks Pa O'Dwyer will be going for a record 6th title in front of his home fans.
Jade will be in action in Ireland's Strongest Woman from 11am-1pm.
Longford’s Jack Harkin wins three Strong Man titles
In sweltering heat on Sunday in Kilkenny, a 26 years old Longford competitor was crowned the Republic of Ireland’s Strongest Man and he will compete for the title of Ireland’s Strongest Man and the Finn McCool Trophy on Sunday, August 15 at the McKee Clock Arena, Bangor, Co Down.
While Jack, who finished fifth in 2021, will be in the Ireland's Strongest Man competition from 1pm-4.30pm.
Here's wishing Jack and Jade every success.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.