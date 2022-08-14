Longford District Court issues fine for window stickers

A defendant who drove a car with window tinting stickers, despite being previously warned it was an offence, was fined €100 at Longford District Court.
Rene Cifra (35) of 21 Watermint Court, Royal Canal Park, Ashtown Dublin 15 was before the court on a motoring offence.
The defendant faced a charge that on October 13, 2021 at Richmond Street he drove a vehicle while all the glass and and safety glass was not kept clear of inessential objects or stickers as required by article 34 (2) (B) of the road traffic regulations.
Garda Aidan Lenehan said the defendant removed the window tinting stickers then and there. However the officer pointed out that Cifra was cautioned previously in May of 2018 for the same offence in a different vehicle.
Solicitor Frank Gearty pointed out that his client not only took the stickers off, but also apologised for committing the offence. Taking the facts of the case into consideration, Judge Bernadette Owens imposed a fine of €100, giving the defendant six months to pay.
