Longford groups awarded almost €300k in Clár funding

A State backed fund to provide funding for small-scale projects in rural parts of Co Longford will see close to €300,000 being made available for over half a dozen developments, it has been announced this morning.

Eight ventures have been awarded €293,000 following an announcement by Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys.

Cullyfad Village Enhancement Scheme and Moyne Community College secured the maximum €50,000 grant with substantial sums being ring-fenced for the development of a number of outdoor recreational amenities across the county.

Fianna Fáil Longford-Westmeath TD Joe Flaherty and Fine Gael Senator Micheal Carrigy both gave their backing to the funding announcement.

"Clár funding represents a ground-up approach to rural development," said Mr Flaherty.

"Every community is different and the people who know best what their town, village or parish needs are the people who live there. It was great to see the diversity of the local projects and also the spread across the county.”

His Oireachtas colleague, Senator Carrigy called on the Government to provide more funding for this scheme to increase the number of successful applicants in Longford.

"These projects are all at the heart of their local communities and provide much needed infrastructure throughout the county," he said.

Below are a list of groups who were named in this morning's latest round of funding:

Lus na Gréine FRC – Granard - Community auditorium/cinema/theatre/ lecture hall space - €43,837

Lenamore National School (Legan) - Specialist sensory garden with musical play equipment for use by the whole community €24,689

Ballymahon Vocational School – MUGA for use by the whole community - €36,792

Moyne Community School - An outdoor MUGA for use by the whole community - €50,000



Lanesboro Primary School - Agility trail for use by the whole community - €17,329



Sacred Heart Primary School (Granard) - Outdoor covered area, benches, raised beds for use by the whole community - €33,300



Cullyfad Village Enhancement Scheme - Walking/Running track - €50,000



Drumlish Community Association CLG ( Sports Hub) - Internal Handball wall/painting of exterior/outdoor removable awning - €37,361