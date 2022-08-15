Gardaí launch manhunt into Longford armed robbery

Gardaí are looking for clues into an alleged armed robbery at a commercial premises in Longford yesterday
Gardaí have launched an investigation after a quantity of money was stolen from a shop on the outskirts of Longford town yesterday during an alleged armed robbery.
It's not known how many suspects were allegedly involved in the incident which took place at around 3pm in the Townparks area of town.
"Gardaí are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a commercial premises in the Townparks area of Longford town at approximately 3:00pm on Sunday 14th August 2022," said a garda spokesperson.
"A quantity of cash was taken in the course of the incident. No arrests have been made at this time."
Investigations, the spokesperson said, are ongoing.
