Deaths in Longford - Monday, August 15, 2022

Madeline Ann Donohoe (née McGinley), Lislea, Ballinalee, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home, on Monday, August 15, 2022 of Madeline Ann Donohoe (nee McGinley) of Lislea Ballinalee Co Longford, and formerly of Letterkenny, Co Donegal.

Predeceased by her Parents Dr and Mrs JP McGinley, Sister Muriel, and brothers Deamond, Brian and Patrick.

Ann will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband Con, sons Neil and David, brothers Joe and Niall, daughter in law Angela, grandsons Andrew and Brendan, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown on Tuesday evening, August 16 from 6pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, August 18 at 12 noon in Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee, followed by burial at St Emers cemetery Ballinalee. Donations in lieu of flowers to Longford Palliative Care, c/o of Farrell Funeral directors Ballinalee or any family member. Donations box in church.

Vincent (Charles) Crossan, 22 Ardnacassa, Dublin Road, Longford Town, Longford, N39 PA09 / Mohill, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, August 13, 2022 of Vincent (Charles) Crossan, 22 Ardnacassa, Dublin Road, Longford town and formerly of Glebe Street, Mohill, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by his parents, his loving wife Sheila, brothers Michael (Mohill), Joe (Mohill) sisters Mai and Kathleen (Carrick-on-Shannon) granddaughter Amy and brothers-in-law Fr. Eugene, Sean, Noel, Seamus, Thomas and Joe and sister-in-law Pauline. Vincent will be sadly missed and remembered by his loving family; sons John, Brian (Kinvara), Fergal (London) and Vinny (Lucan) and daughters Niamh and Eleanor (Athlone), grandchildren Sionna, Fionn, Luisne, Ciara, Diarmuid, Eabha, Keelan, Roisin, Caoimhe, Maisie, Alisha, Noah and Hayley, sons-in-law Rioch, Keith and Matty, daughters-in-law Sharon and Deirdre, sisters-in-law Pauline (Mohill), Carmel (Mohill) and Mary (Dublin), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandniece, great-grandnephew, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam dílis.

Vincent will repose in his family home at 22 Ardnacassa, Dublin Road, Longford (Eircode N39 PA09) on Tuesday, August 16 from 4pm to 8pm. House strictly private, except to close family and friends, outside of these times, please. Vincent will leave his family home on Wednesday morning, August 17 at 10am to arrive at St Mel's Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to http://www.longfordparish.com/

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Christopher's Services Longford c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Mary (Maymie) Barden (née McCarthy), Cloonagh, Legan, Co Longford



The death occurred in the UK on Sunday, July 31, 2022 of Mary (Maymie) Barden (nee McCarthy), Hertfordshire, UK and formerly of Cloonagh, Legan, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her parents, brothers and sisters. Mary will be sadly missed by her loving family; husband Tom, sons Damian (U.K.) and Thomas (U.K.), sister Nancy (Larkin), daughter-in-law Heidi and Damian's partner Aga, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Thursday, August 18, 2022 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mary's funeral cortege will leave Glennon's Funeral Home on Friday morning, August 19 at 11.20am to arrive at St Mary's Church, Legan for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon followed by interment afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery, Edgeworthstown. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Centre for Independent Living c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Mike Flynn, The Village, Newtowncashel, Longford



The death occurred, in his 90th year, peacefully, after a short illness in Mullingar Regional Hospital, with his loving family by his side, on Saturday, August 13, 2022 of Mike Flynn, The Village, Newtowncashel, Longford. Predeceased by his parents, sisters Sr Lucy (D.M.J), AnnieMai Casserly and Sr Kathleen (D.M.J.) and by his brother Fr Johnny (S.M.A.). Deeply regretted by his brother Seamus and his sister Liza (Crotty, Wicklow), nieces, nephews, relatives, close friends and neighbours. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Monday, August 15 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Michael's funeral cortege will leave Glennon's Funeral Home on Tuesday morning, August 16 to arrive at the Church of The Blessed Virgin, Newtowncashel, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with private cremation to take place afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. The Mass will be streamed live please go to https://www.churchtv.ie/newtowncashel/

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the palliative care unit Mullingar Regional Hospital c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Baby McGauran (née Callaghan), Kiltrustan, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully after a short illness at The Galway Clinic, on Thursday, August 11, 2022 of Baby McGauran (née Callaghan), Kiltrustan, Strokestown, Roscommon. Predeceased by her loving husband Gerry, son Micheál, brother-in-law Fr. Frank and her cousin Nancy. Much loved mother of Stella & Frankie and adoring gran of Bláthnaid, Cormac, Clodagh, Caoimhe, Cillian, Eoghan and Diarmaid. Baby will be very sadly missed by her sorrowing family, son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Yvonne, brother-in-law Vincent & his wife Nuala, cousins, neighbours and very many special friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home in Kiltrustan on Sunday, August 14 from 3pm until 8pm. Removal on Monday, August 15 to Kiltrustan Church for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery. Anyone wishing to view Baby's Funeral Mass online may do so by clicking HERE. Those attending Baby's Funeral please be mindful of Covid 19 by continuing best practice. Thank you for your cooperation at this sad time for the family.

Brigid McGrath (née Foley), Yonkers, New York and formerly Corlouglin, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

The death occurred in New York on Saturday, March 20, 2021 of Brigid McGrath (née Foley) of Yonkers, New York and formerly Corlouglin, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim.

Born on February 12, 1947 to Patrick & Mary Kate Foley. Preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Patrick Vincent, and her siblings, Thomas Foley, Patrick Foley, Mary Burke, and Stella Foley. Loving mother of Breda and Noeleen. Beloved grandmother of Erik, Alyson and Charles. Loving sister of Philomena (Flynn) Leitrim Village and Vincent Foley, Drumshanbo, and sister-in-law of Rosemarie. Cherished aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 11am. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Drumshanbo Parish Facebook. Brigid will be laid to rest beside her late husband in Killala Cemetery, Killala, Co Mayo on August 16, 2022.

