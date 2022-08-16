Longford planners receive mast application

Longford County Council planners are reviewing a planning application for a telecommunications structure at Lisnanagh, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.
The application by Vantage Towers LTD seeks to erect a 24 metre telecommunications lattice structure together with antennas, dishes and associated telecommunications equipment all enclosed by security fencing and extend existing access track.
The application was received on August 11 with the planners indicating that a decision should be reached by October 5 next.
