16 Aug 2022

Laurel Lodge submit planning application

Laurel Lodge submit planning application

Longford Leader reporter

16 Aug 2022 2:33 PM

Laurel Lodge Nursing Home have made an application to Longford County Council for an expansion of the facilities at Templemichael Glebe, Longford.

Laurel Lodge is a purpose built nursing home set out over three separate inter-linked units. The design of the home is such that it supports a comfortable and modern ‘home like’ environment with ‘top of the range’ facilities and modern equipment.

The application to Longford County Council planners is for four small extensions to the existing nursing home, two to the south, one to the south-east and one to an internal courtyard of the existing nursing home.

The application also seeks retention permission for a shipping container positioned to the south of the existing building and being used as a laundry.

Retention permission covering revisions to the internal layout of three further small areas of the existing nursing home is part of the application, while retention permission is also sought for all site works associated with the developments.

The Longford town based facility provides long term and short-term care to 114 residents. The application was made earlier this month with the planners indicating that a decision will be made by October 10 next.

