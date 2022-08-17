Search

17 Aug 2022

Longford could be hit with 3,025 long Covid cases

Covid

Independent TD Denis Naughten has warned of the dangers still posed by Covid-19

Reporter:

News Reporter

17 Aug 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Ireland will “sleepwalk into a crisis of chronic illness” if we don't take action now on the fallout of Covid 19 Independent TD Denis Naughten has said.

 

An analysis of HSE data by Deputy Naughten suggests that Longford's projected 3,025 long Covid cases will be the second lowest in the country.

Deputy Naughten has provided the first analysis and county-by-county breakdown of the 336,451 adults nationally who are likely to be suffering from long Covid based on research conducted in Ireland and the Netherlands.

According to the TDs figures only Leitrim (2,075) will have a lower figure. The independent TD says that the Government must treat the surge in long Covid patients with the same urgency as the initial Covid-19 infections.

Symptoms of long Covid include fatigue and brain fog, which are experienced three months after the initial infection for significant periods of time, and in some cases over two years.

The Deputies figures suggest that Dublin has the highest number of patients suffering the long-term effects of Covid-19 with 100,650.

Professor Jack Lambert of the Mater Hospital told the Oireachtas Health Committee recently that patients with the condition “act very much like patients who have experienced closed head injuries”

The repercussions of this have potentially disastrous consequences: “The reality is that such a large number of long Covid patients presenting to our health service with complex health conditions will overwhelm our hospitals as we begin to plan for a winter of hospital overcrowding. In addition these services will be put under considerable pressure due to recurring waves of further Covid-19 illness,” said Denis Naughten.

“This is a matter of the utmost priority,” concluded Denis Naughten.

