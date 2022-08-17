ALERT | Longford motorists advised of temporary road closures
Longford motorists are being advised of a number of temporary road closures.
The R393 Ardagh is closed from 8am to 6pm from Wednesday, August 17 to Saturday, August 20.
Local diversions will be in place and the purpose of the proposed closure is to complete overlay works.
The L-5145-0 Lisraghtigan townland, between its junctions with L-1084-0 and L-51453-0, will be closed from 8am to 6pm daily from Monday, August 22 to Friday, August 26.
Local diversions will be in place and the purpose of the proposed closure is to facilitate repair works on roadside embankment.
