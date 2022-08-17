Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Paschall Reilly, Darogue, Ballymahon, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 of Paschall Reilly, Darogue, Ballymahon, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his sister Ann and brothers Thomas and Paddy. Sadly missed by his loving wife Nance, nieces Mary and Bernie, nephews Paraic and David, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday, August 18 from 5pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, August 19 at 2pm in St Mary's Church, Tang. Burial will take place in Forgney Cemetery.

Brendan (John Bernard) Harris, ‘The Shop’ Ballagh, Newtownforbes, Longford / Kiltubrid, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the care of the staff of Our Lady’s Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, County Longford, on Monday, August 15, 2022 of Brendan (John Bernard) Harris, ‘The Shop’ Ballagh, Newtownforbes, Longford.

Predeceased by his parents John and Catherine. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen, son John, daughter-in-law Majella, grandchildren Aidan and Mary, sister Marie Dolan, brother Cathal (both Kiltubrid, Co. Leitrim), brother-in-law Frank, sister-in-law Mary, nephew Raymond, nieces Deirdre, Sharon and Mary, cousins, relatives, good neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athlone Road, Longford, N39 K381, on Wednesday evening, August 17 from 4pm until 6.30pm, followed by removal to Saint Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, August 18 at 12 noon followed by burial in the local cemetery. The Funeral cortege will travel to the Cemetery via “The Shop” Ballagh. Mass will be streamed live, go to https://www.churchtv.ie/newtownforbes and click on live stream. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Longford Branch, Alzheimer’s Society care of Kelly’s Funeral Directors, or any family member. House Private Please. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

John Marlowe, Foigha, Kenagh, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, on Monday, August 15, 2022 of John Marlowe, Foigha, Kenagh, Longford. Predeceased by his sister Maureen and brothers Mick, Jim and Joe. Sadly missed by his loving wife Pauline, daughter Jacqueline, sons John, Oliver, Paul and Gerard, grandchildren Darren, Garry and Sean, great-granddaughter Lily Mae, grand-daughter-in-law Lisa, sister Kitty, brother Pat, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, August 18 at 12 noon in St Dominic's Church, Kenagh. Burial will take place in Kilcommock Cemetery. House private, please.

Madeline Ann Donohoe (née McGinley), Lislea, Ballinalee, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home, on Monday, August 15, 2022 of Madeline Ann Donohoe (nee McGinley) of Lislea Ballinalee Co Longford, and formerly of Letterkenny, Co Donegal.

Predeceased by her Parents Dr and Mrs JP McGinley, Sister Muriel, and brothers Deamond, Brian and Patrick.

Ann will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband Con, sons Neil and David, brothers Joe and Niall, daughter in law Angela, grandsons Andrew and Brendan, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown on Tuesday evening, August 16 from 6pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, August 18 at 12 noon in Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee, followed by burial at St Emers cemetery Ballinalee. Donations in lieu of flowers to Longford Palliative Care, c/o of Farrell Funeral directors Ballinalee or any family member. Donations box in church.

Vincent (Charles) Crossan, 22 Ardnacassa, Dublin Road, Longford Town, Longford, N39 PA09 / Mohill, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, August 13, 2022 of Vincent (Charles) Crossan, 22 Ardnacassa, Dublin Road, Longford town and formerly of Glebe Street, Mohill, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by his parents, his loving wife Sheila, brothers Michael (Mohill), Joe (Mohill) sisters Mai and Kathleen (Carrick-on-Shannon) granddaughter Amy and brothers-in-law Fr. Eugene, Sean, Noel, Seamus, Thomas and Joe and sister-in-law Pauline. Vincent will be sadly missed and remembered by his loving family; sons John, Brian (Kinvara), Fergal (London) and Vinny (Lucan) and daughters Niamh and Eleanor (Athlone), grandchildren Sionna, Fionn, Luisne, Ciara, Diarmuid, Eabha, Keelan, Roisin, Caoimhe, Maisie, Alisha, Noah and Hayley, sons-in-law Rioch, Keith and Matty, daughters-in-law Sharon and Deirdre, sisters-in-law Pauline (Mohill), Carmel (Mohill) and Mary (Dublin), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandniece, great-grandnephew, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam dílis.

Vincent will repose in his family home at 22 Ardnacassa, Dublin Road, Longford (Eircode N39 PA09) on Tuesday, August 16 from 4pm to 8pm. House strictly private, except to close family and friends, outside of these times, please. Vincent will leave his family home on Wednesday morning, August 17 at 10am to arrive at St Mel's Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to http://www.longfordparish.com/

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Christopher's Services Longford c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Mary (Maymie) Barden (née McCarthy), Cloonagh, Legan, Co Longford



The death occurred in the UK on Sunday, July 31, 2022 of Mary (Maymie) Barden (nee McCarthy), Hertfordshire, UK and formerly of Cloonagh, Legan, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her parents, brothers and sisters. Mary will be sadly missed by her loving family; husband Tom, sons Damian (U.K.) and Thomas (U.K.), sister Nancy (Larkin), daughter-in-law Heidi and Damian's partner Aga, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Thursday, August 18, 2022 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mary's funeral cortege will leave Glennon's Funeral Home on Friday morning, August 19 at 11.20am to arrive at St Mary's Church, Legan for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon followed by interment afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery, Edgeworthstown. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Centre for Independent Living c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Denise Bardon, Kilmore, Streete, Co Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, at her home with her devastated family by her side following an illness fought bravely and with the utmost courage and dignity on Monday, August 15, 2022 of Denise Bardon, Kilmore, Streete, Co Westmeath.

Predeceased by her beloved godmother Ber Hannon. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her devoted partner Oliver, her heartbroken son Shane and daughter Shannon, Shane's partner Aisling, grandson Kylan, parents Pat and Mary, brothers Gary and Paul, sisters and best friends Ger (Carley), Michelle (Gorman) and Fiona, nieces and nephews Micheala, Jack, Sam, Robyn, Taylor, Noah, Aoibhínn, Saoirse, Sophie and Dylan, brothers-in-law Alan and John, sister-in-law Jade, uncle Terry, aunties Ann (Dunne), Martina (Hannon) and Ann (McLoughlin), cousins, extended family, her special friends, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May Denise's Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the Regional Hospital Mortuary, Mullingar on Wednesday, August 17 from 5pm followed by prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, August 18 at 11am in St Nicholas' Church, Multyfarnham followed by cremation for family and close friends at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 3pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the North Westmeath Hospice, Mary Street, Mullingar or through Healy's Funeral Directors. House strictly private please. The family would like to thank Dr Brennan and the palliative care nurses who looked after Dee during her illness.

Ita (Marguerita) McManus (nee Bohan), McLoughra, Mohill, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Lough Erril Nursing Home, of Ita (Marguerita) McManus (née Bohan) McLoughra, Mohill, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by her husband Frank, Son Francie, and her sisters Lily Bohan (USA) & Annie Lowe (Carrick on Shannon). Ita will be sadly missed by her much loved sons Maurice & Cormac, daughter Laura, daughter-in -law Barbara, grandchildren Frankie, Tom, Joely & Bobby, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends. May Ita’s gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Ita will be reposing at her residence at McLoughra, Mohill, Co Leitrim on Thursday, August 18, from 2pm followed by removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, for prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, August 19, at 11am in St Patrick's Church, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Ita's Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill

Ita’s family wish to thank you for your understanding and kindness at this enormously difficult time.



Josephine Wrynn (née Gaffney), Drumharkin, Fenagh, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill, on Monday, August 15, 2022 of Josephine Wrynn (née Gaffney) Drumharkin, Fenagh, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by her husband; Paddy and her sisters; Sarah, Rose and Breege. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughter; Fiona, sons; Stephen and David, son-in-law; Oliver, daughter-in-law; Veronica, grandchildren; David, James, Sarah, Ryan and Joseph, sister; Teresa (Belfast), nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. May Josephine Rest in Peace.

Josephine will lie in repose at the residence of her son; David at Drumharkin, Fenagh (Eircode N41 KV65) on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral mass on Thursday, August 18 to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Foxfield at 11am followed by burial to Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu, if desired, to the Arus Carolan Patient Comfort Fund, c/o McKeon’s Funeral Directors, Cloone or any family member. Please respect social distancing, wearing of masks and no hand shaking please in light of Covid restrictions. The family appreciates your sympathy and understanding at this time.

