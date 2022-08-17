Wedding bells ring for past pupils of Longford secondary school

Evan Radavicius and Catherine Quigley
Congratulations to Catherine Quigley and Evan Radavicius who got married recently on July 8, 2022 in The Church of The Holy Rosary Ballyleague.
Both Catherine and Evan are past pupils of Lanesboro Community College.
