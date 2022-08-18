Longford plays its part in fantastic Mary's Meals fundraiser

Mary's Meals is a charity that sets up school feeding programmes in some of the world's poorest communities, where hunger and poverty prevent children from gaining an education. Back in 2020 Longford had the largest, per capita, donation to Mary’s Meals in the country which was a fantastic achievement in very bleak Covid times.

Last Thursday Longford Mary’s Meals walkers were joined by guests from different parts of Ireland. They came into Longford via the Royal Canal walkway, where we were welcomed in the true Longford fashion at Louis Heterichs’ Pig Market Lane by the Longford Pipe Band before enjoying refreshments and entertainment.

Chairperson of the Longford Branch of Mary's Meals Dolores Kiernan outlined, “Each year we can see more and more people taking part in our local walk and our national walks as we try to continue to feed more and more children in 20 countries across Africa, Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe and the Caribbean. It is a school based feeding programmed in some of the most challenging communities in the world.”

Following the Longford stop over, the walkers set off the next day, after 8am Mass in St Mel’s Cathedral, to continued their walk to reach Knock Shrine for August 15.

All fundraising for Mary’s Meals goes directly to feeding school children: “Every penny is feeding these children. There are so many to thank that it would be impossible to thank you individually but some children are not going hungry this day because of your generosity, we are striving to ensure every child does not go hungry anywhere in the world and with your help we will achieve that aim,” Mrs Kiernan told the Leader. Visit www.marymeals.ie or contact 086 0405621 for more details.