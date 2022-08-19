Terry McCormack Memorial Cycle to take place in Longford on Saturday

Some competitors at one of the recent memorial cycles held in honour of Terry McCormack PICTURE: Shelley Corcoran
The annual Terry McCormack Memorial Cycle is back after going virtual for the last two years.
Organisers have added an extra route this year so there is something for everyone.
The cycle event takes place on Saturday, August 20 at Connolly Barracks, Longford.
Registration for the 70km route is 8.30am-9.30am with the cycle leaving at 10am. Registration for the 18km and 30km route is 9.30am-10.30am leaving at 11am.
Refreshments will be served. Always a fun, relaxing day out. All proceeds go to Fighting Blindness.
Further information at www.facebook.com/TerryMcCormack MemorialCycle
