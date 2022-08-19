PICTURES | Longford folk turn out in force for Trek with Theresa and walk to the top of Ardagh mountain

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery
Close to 400 people turned out to show solidarity with a Longford woman at the weekend in her attempts to raise funds for a leading cancer support charity. Mother of one Theresa McDermott Quinn said her aptly named inaugural event, ‘Trek with Teresa’ had exceeded her “wildest expectations” as both young and not so young walked to the top of Ardagh mountain in scorching heat on Saturday afternoon. READ MORE HERE
