21 Aug 2022

Ward Clan Reunion Gathering spans four generations

The Ward Clan Reunion Gathering spanning four generations took place at the original homestead in Cloontirm, Longford on Saturday, July 30

Thomas Lyons

21 Aug 2022 8:33 AM

The Ward Clan Reunion Gathering spanning four generations took place at the original homestead in Cloontirm, Longford on Saturday, July 30.


The occasion was marked by a football tournament between different branches of the Ward Clan, numbering 50 in total, on the pitch in Cloontirm, a football pitch that proved very popular in the mid-70s when it was home to many soccer teams within the County and beyond, and which was hosted by Brian Ward and his brother, Tom, who were themselves avid football players and members of the local ‘Providers Soccer Team’.


The homestead was bought by Jack Ward in the 1930s, inherited by his son, Brian Ward who along with his lovely wife Josephine, reared 6 children there, and is now currently owned by Frankie Warde, who has inherited his grandfather’s skills of builder and wheelwright.


There are four Ward households in the neighbourhood meaning it will be a long time before the Ward name disappears from the Cloontirm landscape.

