Jacinta takes home All Star Karaoke trophy

Local musical talent was on show on Friday night when Longford Variety Group presented 'All Star Karaoke'. Ten talented performers wowed the audience before the overall winner, Jacinta McNamara Baxter, was selected. Jacinta's rendition of Tina Turner's 'Simply the Best' garnered the most votes from the large gathering.



Founder of the Longford Variety Group, Brian Murray was thrilled with how the evening went: “There was such a extraordinary atmosphere. It was great to be a part of it, just people going out and having a good time.”

Brian said the evening was a great success: “The audience loved the show. The young lady who won is an ex-cast member. She was involved with the Longford Youth Variety group. It was the first time she sang in years. Jacinta was delight with herself.”



Funds from the event go to a worthy cause: “We didn't charge on the door, we just put out a bucket and that raised €500 for St Christopher's. That will go toward their autism unit. We were chuffed with the support.”

Longford Variety Group was founded in 1998 and since them they've provided countless evenings entertainment while raising funds for Longford Hospice and other local charities. Jacinta was presented the trophy by Senator Michael Carrigy. The runners up after the votes were tallied were The Three Ms and Gerry Nugent.



Commenting her win on Facebook Jacinta said: “The fact over 400 people voted for me is just mind blowing! Thanks so much to Claddagh Dance Academy for sponsoring me and to Charlie Murray and Brian Murray for organising an amazing night. I don't think I'll leave it 20 years before I sing again.”



Brian thanked the venue for their support: “PVs were just great. It was perfect for the Karaoke. We are looking forward to doing it again.”

The next Longford Variety Group production is 'Divas and Dudes', or in the Longford vernacular 'Shams and Beurs. It commences on Wednesday, November 16 to Saturday November 19 nightly in Backstage Theatre, Longford.



That show will feature songs from Pretty Woman, Moulin Rouge, Hairspray, Come From Away, Rocky Horror Picture Show. This year’s show will be choreographed by Penny Barry. Comedy Director is John Kelly and Show Director is Brian Murray. All proceeds going to Longford Hospice Homecare, St Christopher's and other local charities.