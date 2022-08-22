St Joseph's staff hailed in wake of Hiqa report as HSE chiefs accused of showing 'lack of respect to people of Longford'

HSE chiefs have been accused of “indifference” and showing a “lack of respect to the people of Longford” after a Hiqa report adjudged St Joseph’s Care Centre to be non compliant under four regulatory areas.

Fine Gael Cllr Peggy Nolan said the results of an inspection first revealed by the Leader via its online website longfordleader.ie were down to “structural issues” and in no way reflective of the quality of care residents inside the centre continue to receive.

Cllr Nolan, who is a long time health advocate and campaigner for the continued upgrade of the Dublin Road facility, was quick to defend healthcare workers and those who have given years of service to the centre.

“They (non compliances) were structural, but what was most positive was something I have known and the people of Longford have known all along and that’s the rapport, knowledge and dedication by staff to service users,” she said.

Cllr Nolan was at pains to stress how the report contained reference to the high level of care residents were in receipt of.

“The standard of professionalism and knowledge that these staff show on a daily basis is the jewel in the crown of St Joseph’s,” she said.

The former county council cathaoirleach also noted how the findings of the report had given her further motivation to lobby for a dedicated acquired brain injury unit.

Those soundings come after it emerged last year that no money was ever ring-fenced for the facility some four years after then Health Minister Simon Harris vowed to undertake a multi million euro revamp of the centre.

Cllr Nolan pledged to keep her “foot to the peddle” in reversing that decision as she lashed out at senior HSE chiefs both in terms of the latter issue and the fallout from the centre’s most recent Hiqa report.

“There has been total indifference and a lack of respect shown by the HSE in general in Longford and to the people of this county at all levels of service provision,” she added.

In response the HSE said it welcomed the findings of the report but declined to specifically name the issues highlighted by Hiqa as being non compliant, instead insisting those areas were ones "requiring work" to fully meet regulatory requirements.

It said a follow up response had been agreed with Hiqa with measures aimed at addressing those areas highlighted in the report already underway.

"Findings of the inspection stated, feedback received from residents to the inspector was very positive regarding their experiences and their level of satisfaction with living in the centre. Residents' privacy and dignity was promoted by staff," read a statement.

"Observation by the Inspectors noted that staff had a good knowledge of residents' preferences and their choices were facilitated.

"At the time of this inspection the inspectors noted these works were completed and had been signed off by a competent fire consultant in all areas with the exception of one unit as this unit was planned for closure to facilitate the progression of phase one of the strategic plan for a new building on the campus.

"All occupied units in St Joseph’s Care Centre meet the necessary fire safety requirements. A compliance plan to implement the findings from this year’s inspection has been agreed with HIQA and work is currently underway which will further enhance the service provided for residents and staff."