Over 13kg of drugs seized at premises in the Midlands
Over 13kg of drugs have been seized at a premises in the Midlands.
As a result of routine operations on Thursday and Friday, Revenue Officers examining parcels at a premises in Athlone seized over 13kgs of herbal cannabis and a small amount of ecstasy.
The illegal drugs, with a combined estimated value of more than €276,000, were discovered concealed in parcels that originated in multiple locations across mainland Europe and were destined for addresses across the country.
Investigations are ongoing.
The parcels originated in Italy, Poland, Portugal, Spain and the Netherlands.
The parcels were destined for addresses in Dublin, Roscommon, Waterford, Westmeath and Wicklow.
