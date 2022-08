Deaths in Longford - Monday, August 22, 2022

Jimmy (Simon) Reilly, Kilcogy, Cavan / Granard, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, August 21, 2022 of Jimmy (Simon) Reilly, Kilcogy, Co Cavan / Granard, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his brother Joe. Jimmy will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Mary, sons Jim (Aileen), David (Clodagh), and Joseph (Grace), daughters Rosie and Eilish (Mike), his siblings Alice and Barry, brothers and sisters in law, his grandchildren who he adored, nieces, nephews, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing in Reilly's Funeral Home, Kilcogy (N39 W1D6) on Tuesday, August 23 from 5pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal from his home on Wednesday morning, August 24 arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church Mullahoran for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private to family and close friends. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association c/o the undertaker or any family member. Kilcogy Stores will be closed on Tuesday, August 23 and Wednesday, August 24. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís.

Pat Joe Farrell, Brucklagh, Drumlish, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in Mullingar Regional Hospital surrounded by his family, on Saturday, August 20, 2022 of Pat Joe Farrell, Brucklagh, Drumlish, Longford. Predeceased by his parents, brothers John (UK) and Thomas Anthony and by his sisters Mary Ellen (UK), Anna Rose (UK), Kathleen (UK), Margaret (UK) and Patricia (Ballinalee). Pat Joe will be sadly missed and remembered by his loving family; sisters Elizabeth (UK) and Veronica (UK), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, on Monday, August 22 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Pat Joe's funeral cortege will leave his home on Tuesday morning, August 23 at 11.45am to arrive at St Mary's Church Drumlish for Mass of the Resurrection at 12noon, interment afterwards in Drumlish Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please Click here

House strictly private. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to the Palliative care unit, Mullingar Regional Hospital c/o Michael J Dolan and Son Funeral Directors or any family member.

Phil Gallogly (née Garrahan), Creenagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family, on Friday, August 19, 2022 of Phil Gallogly (née Garrahan), Creenagh, Longford. She is predeceased by her parents Peter and Mary, sister-in-law Mary and nephew Patrick.

Phil will be loving remembered by her family, husband Padraic, sons Paul and Brian, daughter Elaine, daughters-in-law Aoife and Lisa, her adored grandchildren Rowan, Faye and Caelan, brothers Michael and Noel, sisters Kay (twin sister), Margaret and Teresa, brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and her many good neighbours. A gentle nature, A heart of gold, these are the memories we will hold. Rest in Peace Phil.

Phil will repose in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, (N39 P0E8) on Sunday, August 21 from 3pm concluding with prayers at 5pm.Removal from her residence on Monday, August 22 at 12.45 to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Newtownforbes for Funeral Mass at 1pm, followed with burial in local cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live: Newtownforbes – ChurchTV Family flowers only please, donations if desired to, Longford Hospice Home Care, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member. Family home private at all times please.



PJ Trappe, Kilnacarrow, Ballinalee, Longford / Arva, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, August 19, 2022 of PJ Trappe, Kilnacarrow, Ballinalee, Longford / Arva, Cavan. Predeceased by his parents Maura and James, sister Mary (Charters) and brother Thomas. Deeply regretted by his loving sister and best friend Helen (Reynolds), brother in law Liam, nieces Edel, Anne, Nora and Elaine, nephew John, aunt in law Eileen, relatives, friends and all his kind neighbours. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Kelly's Funeral Home, Athlone Road. Longford Eircode N39K381, on Sunday evening August 21 from 6pm to 7.30pm, with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Church Ballinalee on Monday, August 22 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St James Cemetery, Clonbroney.

Seamus Grehan, Croshea, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in St Joseph's Care Centre surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, August 19, 2022 of Seamus Grehan, Croshea, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his parents Kieran and Anne, brothers Sean and Kevin. Sadly missed by his son Colin, daughters Linda and Lorraine and their mother Marie, brother Joe, grandchildren, the partners of his son and daughter Paul and Aija, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown on Sunday evening, August 21 from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, August 22 in St Brigid's Church, Ardagh at 11am, burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Maureen McLaughlin (née Higgins), Cavan Road, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her loving husband and family, on Friday, August 19, 2022 of Maureen McLaughlin (née Higgins), Cavan Road, Ballinagh, Cavan. Sadly and dearly missed by her beloved husband Tony, sons and daughters, Regina, Catriona, John, Gerard and Padraig, son in law Laurence, daughters in law Rosie, Lucinda and Stephanie, her cherished grandchildren Aaron, Conor, Lauren, Ryan, Jonathan, Caolán, Eleanor & Sadbh her brother Joe, sister Bridie, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and wide circle of friends and neighbours. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home on Saturday, August 20 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm and on Sunday, August 21 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm.House private to family and friends at all other times. In the interest of keeping everybody safe from Covid 19 this will be walk through only please.

Funeral Mass on Monday, August 22 at 12 noon in St Felim's Church, Ballinagh, followed by burial in the New Cemetery, Ballinagh. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Palliative Care, Cavan, care of any family member.

Biddy Quinn (née Kennedy), Golf Links Road, Roscommon Town, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully in the care of the staff at Sonas Innis Ree Lodge Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Saturday, August 20, 2022 of Biddy Quinn (née Kennedy) Golf Links Road, Roscommon Town.

Beloved wife of the late Sean, much loved mother of Maura Quinn and loving grandmother of Cillian and Barra O’Shea. She will be greatly missed by her family, her son-in-law John (Jack) O’Shea, Cillian’s fiancée Ailbhe, brother John Kennedy and his wife Annette, nephews Niall and Damian, niece Nuala and their families. Sadly missed by her relatives, loyal and caring friends and neighbours. Reunited with her beloved Sean.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Monday evening, August 22 from 5pm until 6.30pm. Removal on Tuesday morning, August 23 from Maura & Jack’s home (Golf Links Road) at 10.30am arriving to the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Coman’s Cemetery. The Quinn Family very much appreciates your support at this time. House private on Tuesday morning, August 23 please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to UNICEF. Please note that the funeral Mass will be broadcast in the Roscommon town area on the Parish Radio 105.9 FM and can also be viewed live on Tuesday, August 23 at 11am by CLICKING HERE

