Longford defibrillator group will be able to replace six heated cabinets following Ballymahon Niftys fundraiser

Darren Mulledy, Ballymahon Nifty's & Ballymahon Defibrillator Group, Cathy McLynn,Cathy Casey, Ballymahon Defib Group, Michael Egan, Ballymahon Nifty's, Rose Higgins, Edel Feeney and Liam Natton
The Ballymahon Nifty's Committee recently presented the Ballymahon Defibrillator Group with a cheque for €5,790.80.
Darren Mulledy said the Ballymahon Nifty's Committee received huge support for their fundraiser. “Two local pubs held social nights with raffles and we received donations from local businesses and not forgetting our main event sponsor, Egan Tyres & Service Station who pulled out all the stops for the main event which was held on July 17 last.”
Mr Mulledy continued, “Brian also organised all the Motorbike Marshals which did a brilliant job on the day. It's amazing what can be achieved when a community comes together and shows their support for their local defibrillator group.”
Mr Mulledy concluded, “We are now able to replace all six old heated cabinets with aged related damage with six new ones in time for this winter.Thanks again everyone for the huge support we received.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.