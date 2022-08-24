PICTURE GALLERY: Purses, airpods and Revolut cards among items lost at Tullamore Show

Purses, airpods and a selection of Revolut cards were among the items lost at the Tullamore Show. If you lost any of the items at the Tullamore Show please contact them by PM to their Facebook page, call them on 0579352141, or email them at info@tullamoreshow.com
