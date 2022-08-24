Search

25 Aug 2022

Picture gallery: 14 newly finished homes at Kilronan come onto the market

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

24 Aug 2022 8:33 PM

REA Brady are pleased to present 14 marvellous homes available at the Kilronan Castle Estate in a small community called O’Carolan Court. Located in scenic North Roscommon beside Lough Meala and adjoining Kilronan Castle Hotel, we have 4 house styles available, starting with a spacious 3 bedroom home priced from €189,000 to a luxurious 4 bedroom showhouse with all furnishings at €279,000.

The Kilronan Estate is something to behold. At one with nature, this pristine and majestic setting is nestled between Lough Meala and Kilronan Mountain. Redeveloped between 2003 and 2006 the centre piece is the Kilronan Castle 4 Star Hotel and Spa. The original Kilronan Castle was built in the 1700’s and belonged to Colonel King Tenison.

The name comes from the Gaelic ‘Cill Ronain’, which means Ronan’s Wood. O’Carolan Court is adjacent to the castle, tastefully nestled in a matured setting providing spacious homes for both full time residents and vacationers.

Residents can enjoy peaceful forest and lake walks on the estate and in the immediate adjoining area. Pop up to the hotel for a quick coffee at one of it’s three restaurants, or spoil themselves at its luxurious spa. Purchasers who buy any of these 14 homes will receive 2 years free membership of the Leisure Centre at Kilronan.

For those who need to work from home there is excellent broadband at O’Carolan Court. Fibre Optic connection is available.

This show house will be available for viewing on Saturday August 27th from 2 to 5pm and on Sunday August 28th from 2pm to 4pm. Enquires to REA Brady 0719622444 www.kilronancastlehomes.com

