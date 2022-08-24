Pictures | Freewheelers Midlands Motorcycle Festival rolls into Longford and is a roaring success

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery
The Freewheelers MC Midlands Motorcycle Festival rolled into Connolly Barracks, Longford town recently. The two-day event also featured the Freewheelers MC annual charity run in aid of Longford Hospice. Saturday, August 13 culminated with a rock gig at the Longford Arms Hotel with the Pat McManus Band (of Mama's Boys fame) and local band Neon. READ MORE HERE
We hope you enjoy this selection of photographs captured by Shelley Corcoran and don't forget to tag and share with your friends!
