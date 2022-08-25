Gardaí renew appeal for information into Cavan fatal hit and run incident
Gardaí in Bailieboro investigating a fatal hit and run incident that occurred in Ballyjamesduff, County Cavan, are renewing their appeal to the public for information to assist them with this investigation.
Shortly after 12pm on Friday, 19th August, 2022, the body of a man in his 50s was discovered by a road user along the N3 near Billis Bridge in the townland of Ballyjamesduff, County Cavan.
A post-mortem has been conducted at Cavan General Hospital, the results of which are not being released for operational reasons.
Forensic Collision Investigators have completed a full technical examination of the scene and it has been determined that the male was struck by a vehicle which failed to remain at the scene.
