Deaths in Longford - Thursday, August 25, 2022

Teresa Murphy, Shankill, Dublin / Loughlinstown, Dublin / Granard, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Leopardstown Park Hospital, on Sunday, August 21, 2022 of Teresa Murphy, Shankill, Co Dublin and formerly of Granard, Co Longford and late of Loughlinstown, Dublin.

Teresa, dearly beloved wife of Kevin, devoted mother of Megan, loving sister of the late Phena. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter, sister Colette, brothers Francis and Eamon, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Suaimhneas síoraí dá nanam gléigeal. Ní bheidh a leithéad aris ann.

A Civil ceremony will take place in St Michael’s Chapel of Ease at Patrick O’Donovan & Son Funeral Home Sallynoggin on Thursday, August 25 at 6pm. Followed thereafter by Private Cremation. For those who would have liked to attend the funeral but are unable to can leave a personal message of sympathy at https://patrickodonovanandsonfunerals.ie

Pat Connolly, Aughaboy, Kilcogy, Cavan / Granard, Co Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at Our Lady Manor Edgeworthstown, in his 96th year, on Monday, August 22, 2022 of Pat Connolly, Aughaboy, Kilcogy, Cavan/ Granard, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his parents Hugh and Julia, his wife Katie (nee Galligan), brothers Harry, James, Hugh, Terry, Peter and his sister Annie. Sadly missed by his sisters Molly Mannion, and Christina Reynolds, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home Kilcogy on Wednesday evening, August 24 from 6pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church Mullahoran at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, August 25 at 11am. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Mary Moran (née Honan), Killumod, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in the wonderful care of all the staff at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle, on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 of Mary Moran (nee Honan), Killumod, Carrick on Shannon and late of Kilmihil, Co Clare. Retired teacher, ex Drumshanbo Vocational School.

Predeceased by her parents Paddy and Lil Honan. Mary will be sadly missed by her loving husband Sean, sister Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace

Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin on Wednesday, August 24 from 5.30pm until 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning, August 25 to St Michael's Church, Drumlion arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Drumlion Cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/bradysfuneraldirectorselphin/ House private please. The Moran family are grateful for your sympathy and support at this sad time.

Mary Swan (née Smith), Curragha House, Curragha, Meath, A84 RR52 / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at her home in Curragha, Ashbourne, surrounded by her family, on Monday, August 22, 2022 of Mary Swan (nee Smith), Curragha House, Curragha, Meath, A84 RR52 and formerly High Street, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

She will be very dearly missed by her loving husband Pat (Patsy), her family Richard, Jeannie, Patrick, Catherine & Shane, her brothers John, Hugh, Noel, Jim, Cyril & Joey, son-in-law Nick (Storey), daughters-in-law Deirdre & Paula, her beloved grandchildren, Rachel, Lillian, JP, Polly, Robin, Sofia & Rowan, sisters-in-law Bridie (Bannon), Evelyn, Patricia, Róisín, Veronica & Mary, brothers-in-law Jimmy & Frank, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and her large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Swan's, Curragha (A84 RR52) this Wednesday evening, August 24 from 5pm until 8pm.

Private to family and close friends at all other times, please. Removal to St Andrew's Church, Curragha, on Thursday morning, August 25 arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family Flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society for their palliative care team c/o Smiths Funeral Directors, High Street, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

